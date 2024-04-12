Black Starlets held to draw by Golden Kicks FC in friendly match

Black Starlets battled Division One League side Golden Kicks FC to a 2-2 stalemate in a friendly match held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

With two goals scored in each half, the game concluded in a deadlock, marking the second drawn match for the Starlets as they gear up for the U17 WAFU Zone B Tournament scheduled to take place in Accra next month.

The opening goal came after 27 minutes when a cross from Mark Kagawa led to an own goal by Golden Kicks' Akwasi Agyapong, breaking the deadlock in favour of the Black Starlets.

Subsequently, Bless Ege of Golden Kicks received a yellow card for handling the ball just before the water break, while Emmanuel Okley of Golden Kicks was cautioned for a tackle on Black Starlets playmaker Mark Kagawa.

Five minutes before halftime, Golden Kicks equalized from the penalty spot through Marvin Owusu, after Starlets goalkeeper Michael Armah fouled a Golden Kicks player in the goal area. Despite both sides sharing possession in the first half, the Black Starlets went into halftime with the scores level.

Just a minute into the second half, Theophilus Ayamga put the Black Starlets ahead with a superb strike, capitalizing on a pass from the midfield.

However, Joshua Fuseini of Golden Kicks received a yellow card for a foul on Kagawa, while Haruna Baaki of the Black Starlets was also cautioned for a similar offence after coming on as a substitute.

In the closing moments of the game, Samuel Lamptey of Golden Kicks exploited a defensive error by the Black Starlets to equalize. Benjamin Hanson of the Black Starlets, who replaced Benjamin Tsivanyo, was also booked for a tackle on Golden Kicks' Gerald Okine.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, marking the second drawn game for the Black Starlets during their preparations. Under the guidance of coach Laryea Kingston, the team has recorded seven wins and 2 draws in all their preparatory games.

The Black Starlets are set to depart Ghana for Russia on Saturday to participate in a UEFA U16 Invitational Tournament.