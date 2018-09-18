Black Starlets paid peanut after failure to secure AFCON qualification

Ghana U-17 side have been paid a paltry amount after they failed to book a ticket to the U-17 Africa Youth Championship to be held in Tanzania.

The Black Starlets arrived from Niger last Sunday night after missing out on the sole slot for the U-17 AFCON in Tanzania for WAFU Zone B following a 3-1 penalty shootout defeat to sworn rivals Nigeria.

The team was welcomed by the Acting Director General of the National Sports Authority, Mr. Bawa Majeed on the request of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah.

Mr. Bawa led the team to lodge at the Mplaza Hotel in Accra where they were asked to spend the night before meeting the hierarchy of the Sports Ministry the following day. The Sports Ministry congratulated the team and wished the players well before giving them and the technical team GHS 50 ($10) and 250 ($52) fare to their destinations.

According to media reports, players from Techiman and its environs were given GHS 250 ($52) whilst those within Accra received GHS 50 ($10) and 70 ($14) each. GhanaCrusader.com can confirm that Head Coach Abdul Karim Zito, who resides at Nsawam was given GHS 100 ($21), whilst assistant, Yaw Preko received GHS 70 ($14).

The team is reported to have been told last week that they should win the tournament and qualify to the U-17 African Cup of Nations in Tanzania or miss out on bonuses.

And Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports did not renege on their words as they gave them the chump change as take home despite their over four months camping at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram in readiness for the games.

CAF changed the format for qualification for U-17 AFCON last year.

Seven teams from different zones will join the host country making eight to compete for a World Cup place and the bragging right as U-17 AFCON Champion.