Black Starlets recover strongly after dominant win against Ivory Coast

After triumphing 5-1 over Ivory Coast in the first fixture of the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship, Ghana's Black Starlets conducted a recuperative workout regimen at Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday.

Spearheaded by head coach Laryea Kingston, the squad undertook a sequence of activities aimed at fostering both psychological and physiological restoration.

Crucial in readying the players for ensuing encounters in the competition, this practice ended without incident or injury, eliciting sighs of relief amongst coaching personnel and participants alike.

On Friday, the team resume preparations at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, gearing up for a confrontation with Benin on Tuesday.

Currently positioned favourably, the Black Starlets remain steadfastly focused on refining their skills and tactics to maximize their impression in the regional championship.