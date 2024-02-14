GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Starlets return to camp in Pampram

Published on: 14 February 2024
Former Ghana midfielder Laryea Kingston is part of the Black Starlets technical team.

The Black Starlets, Ghana's U-17 men's football team, will resume camping at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

This is the second phase of training for the team after a three-week break in December.

The players were selected from a nationwide scouting program conducted by the team's handlers.

The technical team aims to use the training exercise to identify the best players to form the core of the team.

The following players are expected to report to camp on Saturday:

