Black Starlets secure 2-0 victory over Niger ahead of WAFU championship

Ghana's Black Starlets cruised to a 2-0 victory against their Nigerien counterparts in a friendly on Thursday afternoon as part of preparations for the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship in Accra.

Displaying a strong performance, the Black Starlets found the back of the net once in each half, securing a morale-boosting win over Niger, who were also utilizing the match as preparation for the upcoming WAFU tournament.

The goals, scored by Benjamin Hanson and Joseph Narbi, have instilled confidence in the Black Starlets.

Despite Niger proving to be formidable opponents, Laryea Kingston's squad managed to break the deadlock before halftime. Benjamin Hanson expertly converted a penalty kick ten minutes before the break after Niger's goalkeeper fouled Ebenezer Anane in the penalty area.

Although Niger returned stronger after the break, the Black Starlets remained resolute in defence, thwarting all goal-scoring attempts.

Joseph Narbi further extended Ghana's lead late in the second half with a well-executed counter-attack.

This encounter served as the final preparatory match for the Black Starlets ahead of the WAFU U17 Championship, set to commence on the 15th of this month.

The team has been diligently preparing for the tournament, utilising matches like this one to fine-tune their strategies.

Having recently participated in the UEFA U16 International Development Tournament in Russia, where they secured two wins and suffered a defeat, Ghana aims to refine their skills further through games like this against Niger.

Looking ahead, Niger will compete in Group B alongside Nigeria, Togo, and Burkina Faso, while Ghana will feature in Group A alongside Benin and Ivory Coast for the WAFU Championship.

The WAFU Zone B U17 Championship will serve as the qualifying tournament for the 2025 U17 AFCON, adding extra significance to the upcoming matches for both teams.