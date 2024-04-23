Black Starlets set for Russia clash in UEFA U-16 tournament

Ghana’s U-17 team, the Black Starlets, commenced their training ahead of their first match at the UEFA U-16 four-nation tournament against Russia.

The team trained upon their arrival in Moscow earlier on Tuesday, preparing for Wednesday's match.

Led by former Ghana international Laryea Kingston, the team has undergone extensive training and is poised to make a strong showing in this tournament, laying the groundwork for their upcoming participation in the WAFU U-17 tournament on home soil.

Tuesday's training session served as the final preparation, providing an opportunity to fine-tune their strategies before their tournament debut.

With the memory of their previous championship victory in Serbia lingering, Laryea and his team are determined to replicate that success.

As they gear up for their opening match, the Black Starlets are confident in their abilities and eager to make their mark on the international stage once again.

Ghana will also face Serbia and Kazakhstan.