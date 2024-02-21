GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Black Starlets set to begin second phase of screening exercise

Published on: 21 February 2024
This weekend, the Black Starlets will conduct the second phase of their screening exercise across three football zones in Ghana.

The two-day exercise, taking place on February 23 and 24, 2024, aims to provide equal opportunities for talented U-17 players from all 10 football regions to showcase their skills.

To facilitate transportation for the players, the screening exercise has been divided into three zones:

  • Zone One: Upper East, Upper West, Northern, and Brong Ahafo regions
  • Zone Two: Ashanti, Western, and Central regions
  • Zone Three: Eastern, Volta, and Greater Accra regions

Players in each zone will gather at designated locations for the screening exercise:

  • Zone One: NOBISCO Park in Tamale
  • Zone Two: Sofoline astroturf in Kumasi
  • Zone Three: All Nations University Park in Koforidua

Following the screening exercise, successful players will proceed to the Technical Centre at Prampram for the final phase of the selection process.

The Black Starlets are preparing for the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations and other international competitions.

