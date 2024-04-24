Black Starlets suffer 3-1 defeat to Russia in UEFA U16 Youth tournament opener

The Black Starlets faced a setback in their opening game of the UEFA U16 International Youth Tournament, falling 3-1 to Russia in a hard-fought encounter.

Despite showing promise and a clear understanding of their game plan, the Ghanaian team was outdone by Russia's clinical finishing in front of goal.

Under the guidance of former Ghana international Laryea Kingston, the team has undergone extensive training and preparation for this tournament.

With their sights set on a strong showing, the Black Starlets aim to lay the groundwork for success in the upcoming WAFU U-17 tournament on home soil.

Buoyed by memories of their previous championship victory in Serbia, Laryea and his team are determined to replicate that success on the international stage once again, despite the initial setback.

Confident in their abilities, the Black Starlets remain eager to make their mark and bounce back from the defeat. With upcoming group games against Serbia and Kazakhstan, Ghana hope to turn the tide and showcase their potential to the world.