Black Starlets to face Kotoku Shinning Stars ahead of  WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament

The Ghana Football Association has announced that the Black Starlets will engage in a friendly match against Kotoku Shinning Stars on Friday, April 5.

Preparations for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament next month are already underway, with the Black Starlets currently in camp gearing up for the competition.

In recent weeks, the team has been actively involved in various friendly matches as part of their preparations. The upcoming match against Kotoku Shinning Stars is another opportunity for the team to assess its readiness and test its strength against a lower-tier club.

The friendly encounter is scheduled to kick off at 7 am at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Starlets, under the guidance of their coaching staff, are determined to make a strong impression in the upcoming WAFU Zone B U17 tournament and are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations.

The friendly match against Kotoku Shinning Stars serves as a valuable opportunity for the team to fine-tune their tactics and build cohesion ahead of the tournament.