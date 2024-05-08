Black Starlets to face Niger in friendly ahead of WAFU Zone B U17 Championship

Ghana’s Black Starlets are set to clash with their counterparts from Niger in a friendly match on Thursday as they conclude their preparations for the upcoming WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 15:30 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This friendly encounter marks the final preparatory fixture for the Black Starlets before the commencement of the WAFU U17 Championship on May 15, 2024.

Under the guidance of coach Laryea Kingston, the team has been diligently training in anticipation of the tournament and aims to utilize the match against Niger to refine their strategies and tactics.

Having recently returned from the UEFA U16 International Development Tournament held in Russia, where they secured two victories and suffered one defeat, Ghana's U17 side seek to address areas of improvement identified during the tournament.

The friendly against Niger presents an ideal opportunity for the Black Starlets to address any shortcomings and fine-tune their game plan.

Furthermore, this friendly fixture serves as crucial preparation for Niger as well, as they also gear up for participation in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

Niger will compete in Group B alongside Nigeria, Togo, and Burkina Faso, while Ghana finds itself in Group A alongside Benin and Ivory Coast.

The WAFU Zone B U17 Championship holds significant importance as it serves as the qualifying tournament for the 2025 U17 AFCON.