Black Starlets to play in WAFU Zone B U17 Nations Cup in September alongside Nigeria and Cote d'Ivoire

The Black Starlets face a difficult route to book a slot for the 2019 U17 AFCON finals in Tanzania after a revised qualification format by the Confederation of African Football.

Ghana will join hosts Niger, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso for the WAFU Zone B tournament.

It will be played from 2-15 September.

All matches will be streamed live on the CAF website and the digital platforms (Youtube, Facebook, Twitter).

Winners from the other five zonal qualifiers CECAFA, COSAFA, UNAF, UNIFFAC, WAFU A will progress to the tournament next year.

The new format is expected to increase participation at the level of teams in the qualifiers, enhanced exposure and competitiveness by getting all involved.

The decision, one of the key elements among the resolutions of the first ever CAF African Football Symposium in July 2017 in Rabat (Morocco), was approved by the CAF Executive Committee.