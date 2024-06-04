Black Stars arrive in Bamako for crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Mali

Black Stars have arrived in Bamako for Thursday's 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Mali.

The team, comprising all 26 invited players, touched down in the evening and have checked into their hotel.

Otto Addo led the technical team, with the Black Stars set to hold a mandatory pre-match training session on Wednesday.

They will train at the 50,000-capacity Stade du 26 Mars, the venue for the match.

The team have no injury concerns, with defender Alexander Djiku fit after a suspected injury delayed his arrival in the Ghana camp.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey will captain the team in the absence of skipper Andre Ayew, who was not included in the squad.

West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew are also available.

Ghana's last away match in the qualifiers ended in a painful 1-0 defeat against Comoros in Moroni, and the team will be hoping for a better result in Bamako.

With three points from the games already played in the qualifiers, their qualification hopes depend heavily on the results from the Mali match and their upcoming game against the Central African Republic in Kumasi on Monday, June 10.

The Black Stars enter the contest in poor form, with no wins in 2024, two defeats, and three draws, increasing the pressure to turn things around.