Black Stars arrive in Kumasi to prepare for Central African Republic match

Black Stars have arrived in Kumasi to prepare for their match against the Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The team departed Bamako on Thursday night after a 2-1 victory over Mali and arrived in Kumasi at dawn. They are scheduled to train later on Friday as preparations begin for the must-win game against the Central African Republic.

The players were warmly received, with airport workers applauding them as they disembarked from the plane. Their efforts in Thursday's tough contest against Mali were highly appreciated after they came from behind to secure a significant win.

Ghana fell behind just before halftime, but an improved second-half performance and strategic substitutions by coach Otto Addo turned the game around. Ernest Nuamah scored the equaliser, while substitute Jordan Ayew netted the winner following excellent work down the left by another substitute, Fatawu Issahaku.

The win has elevated Ghana to second place in the group, reviving hopes of qualifying for another World Cup. Ghana will be confident of defeating the Central African Republic to potentially top the group by the end of this month's qualifiers, putting themselves in a strong position to qualify for the tournament hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.