Black Stars arrive in Moroni for crucial World Cup qualifier against Comoros

Black Stars have landed in Moroni for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros, marking their second match in Group I.

The team, led by coach Chris Hughton, departed Accra at 1 pm and touched down at the Moroni International Airport at 10 pm local time on Saturday, following a journey with Ethiopia Airlines.

The Ghanaian squad, consisting of all 25 players who have been in camp since the start of preparations for this month's qualifiers, is geared up for the crucial encounter. Having secured a late 1-0 victory against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday, the Black Stars are looking to build on their winning momentum.

Comoros, on the other hand, secured a 4-2 victory against Central African Republic in their opening game. With both teams aiming to solidify their positions in Group I, the stage is set for an exciting clash at the Moroni Stadium on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

The Black Stars will be eager to secure another three points and strengthen their position in the race for qualification to the 2026 World Cup hosted by USA, Mexico, and Canada.