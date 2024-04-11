Black Stars: Asamoah Gyan reveals Kwadwo Asamoah as his favourite teamate

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has unveiled his top pick for his favourite teammate, singling out Kwadwo Asamoah for his exceptional qualities.

Gyan, who has shared memorable moments with numerous football icons, who featured in major European Leagues settled on Kwadwo Asamoah for his versatility and off-the-pitch character.

"Kwadwo Asamoah was my favorite teammate," Gyan revealed, emphasizing Asamoah's unique blend of humor and camaraderie. "He became my roommate. He is shy but he is very humorous. He cracks jokes a lot."

Known for his precision passes and set-piece expertise, Kwadwo Asamoah played a crucial role alongside Gyan during their time with the Black Stars, contributing to significant moments in Ghanaian football history.

Their partnership was instrumental in the Black Stars' notable achievements, including reaching the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup and the finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite retiring from professional football, both Gyan and Asamoah continue to impact the sport in various capacities. Gyan has undertaken various projects in talent identification and nurturing underscoring his zeal to see the continued success of footballers in Ghana among other sporting disciplines.

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Asamoah has transitioned into football management, focusing on identifying and nurturing talents for the country's future football endeavors.