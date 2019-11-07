Black Stars assistant coach CK Akonnor does not rule out Asante Kotoko return

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 07 November 2019
Black Stars assistant coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has refused to rule out a return to the Asante Kotoko in the future.

CK Akonnor left Kotoko barely four months after he guided them to the group stage of the Confederation Cup in the 2018/19 season.

Akonnor stepped down after Kotoko reassigned him to the technical director role and brought in Kjetil Zachariassen as head coach.

He also won the NC Special Cup tier 1 competition which qualified Kotoko to this season’s Caf Champions League.

Asked about a possible return to the Baba Yara Stadium during a Twitter Q&A session with his followers on Wednesday, the former Black Stars captain responded; 

"There is always a chance in the future for such"

Akonnor's first assignment as Black Stars assistant will be the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in the

