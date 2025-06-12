Black Stars assistant coach Desmond Ofei to step down as Ghana U20 coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Desmond Ofei will step down as head coach of the Black Satellites after the upcoming WAFU Zone A and B tournament, which Ghana is scheduled to host.

The tournament, originally set for June, has been postponed, with a new date yet to be confirmed.

The decision is part of a series of technical reassignments within the national teams aimed at improving focus and performance.

Ofei, who was appointed head coach of Ghana’s U-20 team in 2023, will now concentrate on his duties as assistant coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Under his leadership, the Black Satellites won gold at the 2024 African Games and finished second at the WAFU Zone B Championship, earning qualification to the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations. However, the team missed out on a place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup after failing to reach the semifinals at the continental tournament in Egypt.

Ofei’s coaching background includes stints with Royal Antwerp FC as U-18 and U-21 coach, as well as roles with Lokeren U-21 and Lusitano SAD. He also serves as Head of High Performance at the GFA’s Technical Directorate.