Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani emphasises importance of consistency in title race

Black Stars assistant coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has weighed in on the fiercely contested race for this season's Ghana Premier League title.

With just a few matches remaining, league leaders Aduana Stars, Medeama, Bechem United, Berekum Chelsea, Hearts of Oak, and Asante Kotoko are all in contention, making for an enthralling finale to the season.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Dramani emphasized the significance of maintaining consistent performance in the remaining four games of the league season. He believes that the team capable of achieving such consistency will ultimately secure the prestigious Premier League title.

"The best team with the right consistency and effective squad management will win the league," stated Dramani. "At this crucial stage, it is vital to manage the squad effectively. As a coach, you need to know when to reduce the workload on players and provide them with opportunities to rest, which allows them to finish the league strongly."

Aduana Stars currently hold a two-point advantage and are considered by many as the favourites to maintain their position at the top. However, their competitors are not far behind and remain determined to challenge them until the last minute.

With 12 points still up for grabs before the season concludes, the race for the Ghana Premier League title promises to be a thrilling one.