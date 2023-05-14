Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani monitors players in Ghana's Division One League

Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani watched two Division One League matches this weekend as part of the Black Stars technical team's ambition to scout local players from domestic competitions.

Following Chris Hughton's initiative a few weeks ago to monitor players from the local league by watching matches during Ghana Premier League matchdays, Didi Dramani who was appointed alongside George Boateng to assist the former Newcastle manager claimed that he had also been observing from the lower divisions to buttress Hughton's efforts.

"I think the most important aspect of football is that, once we are still holders in the industry, we need to give it that attention and the respect it deserves."

"I try as much as possible to observe as many football matches as I can, not only the Betpawa Premier League but also to watch the division one and other divisions as well."

"I try to go to the grassroots level and see more football,"

"I think our presence will influence positively and also serve as a huge inspiration to the many players and others to be part of this industry," Dramani told Citi Sports.

True to his claim, the former Asante Kotoko boss was present on Saturday at Vision FC’s 1-0 home defeat to Golden Kicks as well as Uncle T United's draw against Zone Three champions Heart of Lions on Sunday.

The Black Stars will return to play next month, taking on Central African Republic and Madagascar in their bid to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast.