Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani to take over Black Galaxies

Black Stars assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani is close to taking up a new role as the head coach of Ghana's home-based national team, the Black Galaxies, according to local media reports.

The team was last managed by Samartex head coach Annior Walker who failed to reach the last four of the African Nations Championship in Algeria earlier this year.

Having managed to qualify from the group phase following the withdrawal of Morocco, the team were unable to proceed further as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in the quarter-finals.

Annor Walker will not continue with the team as he fully focuses on Samartex who are preparing for next season having achieved their initial aim of retaining their top-flight status.

Against reports suggesting that Prosper Narteh Ogum who was Annor Walker's assistant was in pole position to land the job, Didi Dramani has rather emerged as a frontrunner for it.

Dramani has been officially involved in various domestic competitions attending Division One League matches as well as the Ghana Premier League.

He was also a success during his coaching days on the local scene when he led Asante Kotoko to back-to-back Ghana Premier League trophies in the 2012/13 and 2013/14 seasons. He also won the FA Cup in the 2013/14 season.