Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani watches Medeama versus King Faisal in Tarkwa

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Mas Ud Didi Dramani continued his monitoring of players in the Ghana Premier League after travelling to Tarkwa to watch Medeama SC host King Faisal.

Dramani, just like his boss Chris Hughton, have been watching players from the domestic league as they build a formidable team capable of ending Ghana's trophy drought.

The former Asante Kotoko coach has also taken a keen interest in the Division One, where he has watched two matches.

He has been to Dawu, Samraboi and Bibiani for Ghana Premier League games this season.

This is the fifth consecutive game in the domestic league that the Right to Dream Academy trainee has monitored in recent weeks.

On a rainy afternoon in Tarkwa, the Mauve and Yellow earned a hard-fought victory to maintain their place at the top of the table after beating King Faisal 2-1.

The visitors took an early lead through Samuel Kusi, who volleyed home from few metres from the centre line.

Before Nurudeen Adulai levelled for the host as both teams went into the break with the scoreline levelled.

Joshua Agyemang stole the winner in the second half for Medeama SC after connecting to a Derrick Fordjuor assist.