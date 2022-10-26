Black Stars assistant coach Mas Ud Didi Dramani tours Europe to monitor Ghana players

Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Mas Ud Didi Dramani, has travelled to Europe to watch performing Ghanaian players ahead of the announcement of the preliminary World Cup squad.

The former Asante Kotoko coach's first stop will be in Denmark, where he is expected to monitor budding talent Ernest Nuamah.

From Denmark, Dramani will travel to France to watch Abdul Salis Samed, one of the player's rumoured to be on Otto Addo's 55-man list.

He will also take the opportunity to talk with Alidu Seidu, a member of the team and monitor the progress of Kamaldeen Sulemana after an injury ravaged early start to the season.

Dramani and his technical team members are yet to announce the preliminary squad despite many countries releasing their teams.

The Black Stars have until November 15 to name a final squad for the Mundial in Qatar.

Ghana have been drawn alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.