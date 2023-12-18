Black Stars assitant coach Didi Dramani emphasises collective effort for 2023 AFCON success

Assistant coach of Black Stars Didi Dramani has emphasised the need for a holistic approach to success in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), shedding light on the crucial elements of unity, consistency, and fan support.

Ghana are gearing up for its 24th AFCON tournament and aiming to end its 41-year trophy drought having last won it in 1982.

In an insightful interview with Akoma FM, Dramani shares his perspective on how collective efforts, beyond the players and coaches, contribute to the growth of the sport and pave the way for triumph on the football stage.

"I'm not sure there is a country that will participate in the AFCON with the expectation of bringing the cup home; that is not the case. Rather, you try to put things together, and the element of success is not only done today or the way you say it," Didi Dramani told Akoma FM.

"We must be deliberate, consistent, and patient in how we calculate things. The fact that you say you want money does not make you rich, nor does saying you want to go and win make you a winner; it is all about you projecting elements of success.

"People believe that success is solely the responsibility of the coach and the players, but the small contributions made by everyone, particularly the fans jubilating and cheering on the team, contribute to the growth of the sport.

"As a result, we must bond together and share our vision of how we want to see football," he added.

Ghana will play Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in Group B of the competition which kicks off in January 2024.