Black Stars ‘B’ coach Maxwell Konadu calls for early camping

Black Stars ‘B’ Coach, Maxwell Konadu has appealed to the Ministry of Youth and Sports to expedite the process in securing a camping base for the team.

The home based senior national team are scheduled to play Burkina Faso in a double header for a place in next year’s CHAN tournament as well as defend their title in the upcoming West Africa Football Union tournament to be staged in Senegal.

Konadu has named a 28-man squad to begin camping for the games. However the FA has informed the players to be ready as details of commencement date for camping and venue will be communicated.

With just seven weeks to the CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso, Maxwell Konadu is appealing to the government to get the camping base ready so the team can begin preparations as soon as possible.

“We’ve named the squad so we are waiting for authorities to give us the green light so we will call the players for us to start training”, Maxwell told Fox FM.

“Time is going against us a bit so we will, through this medium, appeal to authorities to immediately give us venue or where we’ll meet for the camping to enable us move to camp so we can prepare well”, he appealed.

“We are the defending champions, we’ve won the WAFU twice, it’s (now) the third time and if we win, we win it for keep so if we go to camp early and prepare early and prepare well it will help us all to be able to go and make Ghana proud in Senegal”, he added.

The invited players are follows;

Goal keepers: Eric Antwi Ofori ( Medeama), Gabriel Nudakpa (Heart of Lions), Isaac Hagan (Karela United) Joseph Addo (Aduana Stars)

Defenders: Mohammed Fatau (Accra Hearts of Oak), Isaac Kwan (Karela United), Chris Shaw (Unity FC), Christopher Nettey (AttramvisserAcademy)

Center backs: Mohammed Alhassan (Accra Hearts of Oak), Caleb Amankwaa (Aduana Stars), Yaw Dankwaa (Proud United), Benjamin Agyare (Hearts of Oak)

Midfielders: Rashid Nortey (Medeama), Abdul Manaf(Accra Hearts of Oak), Nii Armah Samuel (Dreams FC), Patrick Arthur (Dreams FC), Patrick Botwey (Liberty Professionals), Benjamin AfutuKotey (Accra Hearts of Oak), Stephen Okai (Accra Great Olympics), Ibrahim Sanah Mohammed (Sekondi Hasaccas), Abdul K. Fatau( AduanaStars), Obed Bentum (Abusua Dwarfs), SarfoTaylor (Karela United)

Strikers: Joseph Esso (Accra Hearts of Oak), Felix Addo (Elmina Sharks), Kofi Ansu Patrick (BerekumArsenals), Clement Awonyo (KotokuRoyals),Ebenezer Lomotey (WAFA), Benjamin York (Samatex FC)