Black Stars B forward Joseph Esso impressed by first international tournament

Black Stars B attacker Joseph Esso says he is impressed by his performance at the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Hearts of Oak forward was one of Ghana's shinning spots at the tournament after netting twice as the Black Stars B reach the finals of the competition.

He scored in the final against hosts Senegal but the team lost 3-1 on penalties to the local Teranga Lions.

Despite the disappointment of failing to defend the title, Esso was happy with the experience from his first tournament.

“As an upcoming player, getting to play in my first international tournament says a lot. It will improve me and it will enhance my career going forward,” he told ESPN Africa.

“I look at the team and I can say that we gave off our best during the competition.”

The Black Stars B arrived in Ghana last night and will head to camp as they prepare for the second leg of the CHAN qualifiers against Burkina Faso.

The former Ebusua Dwarfs attacker will be expected to be at his best if Ghana is to qualify for CHAN 2020.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin