Black Stars B team will be ready for Burkina Faso clash- Maxwell Konadu

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu says his team will be ready to take on Burkina Faso in next month’s Championship for African Nations (CHAN) qualifiers.

The local based team played two friendly matches against Sampdoria FC and Kumawuman at the Paa Joe Stadium as part of preparations for the double header.

The first game ended 6-0 in favor of the Black Stars B with goals from Ansu Patrick, Joseph Esso, Stephen Okai, Prince Opoku Agyeman and Frederick Botwe.

The second game ended in a stalemate as both teams failed to find the back of the net.

Speaking to the media after the game, Head Coach Maxwell Konadu said his team is not fully prepared for the game at the moment but was impressed with the performance of his players in the friendly games.

"It was a nice exercise for the team and I have seen a lot of improvement in the team but we are not fully ready yet,so we would be playing a lot of friendly games"

"We are hoping to play much better than what we did today and I know the team would be fully ready to meet Burkina Faso”, he told Ashh FM

He also indicated that he is still waiting for some players of Asante Kotoko and AshantiGold to augment his squad.

Both teams are engaged in CAF Inter-club Competition.

"We are still waiting for Kotoko and Ashgold players to join camp so that we can all prepare together ahead of our game against Burkina Faso"

The Black Stars B team is also preparing for the 2019 WAFU Championship to be staged in Senegal.