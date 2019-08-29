Black Stars B thump Gold Stars in friendly

Ghana's Black Stars B thrashed Bibiani Gold Stars in a friendly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Thursday evening.

Kotoko forward Ricahrd Arthur opened the scoring before Ashantigold midfielder Appiah McCarthy added the second minutes later.

Emmanuel Gyemfi made it 3-0 before the break. He was replaced in the second half by Augustine Okrah, who added the fourth minutes after coming on.

Prince Opoku netted a brace in the final embers of the game to make it 6-0 for the Black Stars B.

Coach Maxwell Konadu's team are preparing for the upcoming CHAN 2020 qualifier against Burkina Faso as well as the WAFU cup of nations.

The team have been training for the past week and Maxwell Konadu yet to prune his team for the international assignments.