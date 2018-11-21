Black Stars B to leave for Namibia tonight

The Black Stars B will fly out to Namibia tonight ahead of Saturday’s international friendly encounter against Namibia.

Due to Asante Kotoko’s upcoming CAF Confederations Cup match later this month, all Porcupine Warriors players invited to join the Black Stars B camp were exempted from Black Stars B duties to enable them continue with their club’s preparations for the CAF Confederations Cup.

As a result, coach Maxwell Konadu, called up new players in place of the Kotoko players and pruned down the initial squad from 25 players to 20.

The team commenced on Monday at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence Centre but without Joseph Esso who left camp after complaining of an ankle injury.

The clash will be staged at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Windhoek in honour of Namibia’s President, Hage Gottfried Geingob.

Meanwhile, Former GFA Vice President Mr Fred Pappoe has been appointed by the Normalisation Committee as Leader of Delegation for the team.

Below is the list of the players making the trip;

1. Eric Ofori Antwi 2. Robert Dabuo 3. Fatawu Mohammed 4. Kwadwo Amoako 5. Benjamin Agyare 6. Ibrahim Yaro 7. Habib Mohammed 8. Issah Yakubu 9. Ibrahim Moro 10. Justice Blay 11. Appiah McCarthy 12. Kwesi Donsu 13. Nii Armah Ashitey 14. Benjamin Tweneboa 15. Amos Addai 16. William Opoku Mensah 17. Kwame Boateng 18. Shafiu Mumuni

Coach Maxwell Konadu and Dauda Lutterodt