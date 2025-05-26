Black Stars begin preparations ahead of Unity Cup in London

The Black Stars have opened camp in London ahead of the 2025 Unity Cup tournament, which also features rivals Nigeria and Caribbean nations Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

The 23 players invited by coach Otto Addo have started arriving in England with the first batch holding their first preparatory session on Monday morning.

The team held a brief indoor warm up session as the players stretched off the exertions of a long season abroad.

Otto Addo and the players will later move to the Gtech Community Stadium where their game against Nigeria will be played for a series of training before Thursday's semi-final encounter.

The tournament will begin with the Caribbean derby between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday before the Black Stars engages the Super Eagles the day after.

The winners of the semis will face in the final on May 31, 2025.

The Unity Cup tournament is championed to promote unity among the Afro-Caribbean community in the diaspora.