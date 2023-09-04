Black Stars begin preparations for crucial AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic

Black Stars have commenced their preparations for the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Central African Republic.

The four-time African champions, under the leadership of coach Chris Hughton, began their training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

Twelve players participated in the initial training session, including captain Andre Ayew, Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, Baba Iddrisu, and debutant Jonathan Sowah from Medeama SC.

The training, although light, was focused on developing strategies to overcome their opponents in the upcoming match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Hughton is expecting a full house in Tuesday's training session, also to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium. Notable players like Jordan Ayew, Baba Rahman, Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil, and Ernest Nuamah are expected to join the training.

For the Black Stars, the task is relatively straightforward: avoid defeat to secure qualification for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast. In contrast, the Central African Republic must secure a victory at all costs to qualify. The match promises to be a high-stakes showdown, and fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome.