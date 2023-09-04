Black Stars begin preparations for decisive 2023 AFCON qualifier against Central African Republic

Black Stars are set to begin preparations for their clash with Central African Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday.

Black Stars will host the Central African Republic on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium, with the four-time African champions needing either a draw or a win to secure qualification for next year's tournament.

Ghana coach Chris Hughton on Saturday named a 25-man squad for the important match. Although some notable players are missing, including deputy captain Thomas Partey, the invited players are expected to start arriving at the camp on Monday.

Black Stars are scheduled to undergo three days of training in preparation for the game, which is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 PM local time in Kumasi. The anticipation is building as Ghana aims to secure their spot in Ivory Coast.

Full squad below:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Koningsdorffer

Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah