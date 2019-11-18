Black Stars break camp with players scheduled to depart tomorrow

The Black Stars will break camp on Tuesday with the players scheduled to depart for their various clubs in the aftermath of their two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

The team returned to Ghana on Monday night after playing their second group game in the qualifiers against São Tomé and Principe.

The technical handlers will break camp on Tuesday as players are expected to jet off to their respective clubs on the continent and Europe.

Of the 23 players invited by Kwesi Appiah, three - Felix Annan, Shafiu Mumuni, Fatawu Mohammed - are local players.

Torric Jebrin and goalkeeper Razak Abalora are the two players who play outside Ghana but in Africa. The rest play for clubs in Europe.

The likes of Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Andre Ayew, who have been very key for their clubs this season, should start training on Wednesday ahead of this weekend's games.

Black Stars won their two qualifying games. They beat South Africa 2-0 on Thursday and won 1-0 away at São Tomé and Principe.

The two wins put the team in top spot in Group C.