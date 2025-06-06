Black Stars call up means a lot to me – Christopher Baah Bonsu

KRC Genk winger Christopher Baah Bonsu has shared his excitement after earning his first Black Stars invite for the recently concluded Unity Cup tournament, held in the United Kingdom.

Bonsu made the 23-man squad for the four-nation tournament, where Ghana finished third after defeating Trinidad and Tobago 4-0 in the third place cash last week.

The talented winger was one of the standout performers during the tournament, offering Black Stars coach Otto Addo more options in attack.

Despite failing to find the back of the net in the matches against Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago, Bonsu Baah was pivotal as Ghana finished the tournament in third place.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM, the enterprising winger shared delight to have made the Black Stars squad for the first in his career.

“It was a great feeling getting call up into the national team. The call up means a lot to me as a young player. Ghana is blessed with so many talents, so to make the recent squad means I am doing something good” he said.

Bonsu appears to have cemented a place in the national due to his eye pleasing performance at the Unity Cup. He could make the next squad for the continuation of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.