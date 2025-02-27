'Black Stars call-ups lack merit; some players don’t deserve invitations' – Barimah Atuahene

Former Hearts of Oak board member, Barimah Atuahene, has voiced concerns over the selection criteria for Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars.

He believes many players don't deserve invitations to the team because they have not shown enough quality with their club sides.

This is a sentiment many people share, believing that there are underhand dealings in player call-ups for the national teams.

He also criticized the selection process for the national team, arguing that some players who barely feature for their clubs still receive call-ups.

“In the past, players were highly committed when playing for Ghana, but now, they are just playing,” he told Asempa FM.

“There are some players who play only ten minutes or three minutes for their clubs, yet they get called up to the Black Stars. How can they perform?”

In recent years, Ghana’s football fortunes have dwindled, with the Black Stars failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and suffering a disappointing group-stage exit at the 2023 AFCON.

However, the Black Satellites have secured a spot at the U-20 AFCON, offering a glimpse of hope.