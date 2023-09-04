Black Stars captain Andre Ayew arrives in camp ahead of crunch game against CAR

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has touched down safely in camp to lead the team as they begin preparations for the all-important game against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Thursday.

The Black Stars are set to trade tackles with their opponents in their final clash of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers at the Baba Yara Stadium as both sides aim to secure qualification for the AFCON tournament to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

The former West Ham United player was named in the 25-man squad released on Saturday and is expected to lead the team as they aim for a positive outcome from the clash.

Ayew arrived on Monday as well as many other players who are poised to begin preparations for the game.

Ghana will be without key players like Thomas Partey, Daniel Ammartey, Salisu Mohammed and Kamaldeen Sulemana for the match.

Chris Hughton's men will head into the game with the aim of avoiding defeat, thus either winning or drawing to make it to the much-anticipated tournament given the nine points accumulated from their five games in the qualifiers.

CAR on the other must play above themselves to secure a win in Ghana to be sure of qualifying as they sit third behind Angola with seven points.