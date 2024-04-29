Black Stars captain Andre Ayew calls for calm amid Ghana's struggles

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has called for calm amid the team’s recent struggles on the international stage.

Ghana's disappointing performances in recent tournaments, including their premature exits from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup, have left fans disheartened. The trend continued earlier this year as they exited the 2023 AFCON at the group phase with just two points.

The Black Stars have yet to secure a victory this year, with two defeats and three draws in five games. The dismissal of Chris Hughton earlier in the year and his replacement by Otto Addo has not brought about the desired change in fortunes.

"I think we need to stay calm," Ayew expressed in an interview with Nana Ama Agyemang on Chasing Gold with Nana Aba after scoring in Le Havre's 3-3 draw with PSG on Saturday night.

"A lot of things have happened. There's not much to be said at the moment. I have been in the team for a very long time so we need to stay calm, learn from what went right and what went wrong, keep working hard to make our nation proud because it is something very special."

"We cannot hide behind the fact that the results lately have not been the best and we are sorry for that but I know it's part of the game. Football is like a cycle you have moments. We were on top for about 10 to 12 years but now it's other people but we need to keep working harder. We have the talent and the players, it's just a matter of time and a little bit of luck for things to switch around."

Ayew is hopeful that his current form at Le Havre will earn him a recall to the national team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.