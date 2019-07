Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has donated items to Ghana's U20 team in camp.

The Swansea City star donated items such as a bag of rice, carton of energy drinks, soft drinks and bottles of water.

His gesture was meant to motivate the team in their preparations for the 2019 African Games.

But the Black Satellites have been dropped from Ghana's contingent for the multi-sport event.

Ayew also delivered a talk to encourage them as the future for the country.