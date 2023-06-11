Black Stars captain Andre Ayew endorses All Stars Festival

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has thrown his support behind the All Stars Festival, providing a massive endorsement for the event.

Ayew will be leading the Stars at Dormaa Ahenkro as they face off against the Brong-Ahafo stars, led by Paa Kwesi Fabin, the coach of Aduana Stars.

The All Stars Festival, organized by The Business African Consulting (The BAC) Group, headed by Dr. Ernest Koranteng, has gained significant traction with Ayew's endorsement. Ayew himself participated in the inaugural edition of the festival last year and has pledged his support for this year's event, which will be hosted in the Bono, Bono-East, and Ahafo regions.

The festival will feature various activities, including a float on the main streets of Bechem in the Ahafo region on June 20th. Additionally, The Sports Business Series (SBS), a conference on Football Business powered by The BAC Institute, will take place in Sunyani.

As part of its corporate social responsibility project, the festival will provide water supply to improve the pitch and enhance accessibility for more footballers in the Bono East Region's famous TACO Park, located in Techiman.

A gala night is also scheduled for June 21st in Sunyani to honor legends who have made significant contributions to the success of football in Brong Ahafo and Ghana since 1957.

On June 22nd, a special durbar will be held in the morning at the Abanpradease Palace in Dormaa Ahenkro to welcome the All Star players, led by Ayew. The durbar will be hosted by the president of the Bono traditional council, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II.

The All Stars Festival promises to be a vibrant and celebratory event, drawing attention to football talent and promoting the development of the sport in the Brong Ahafo region and beyond.