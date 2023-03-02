Black Stars captain Andre Ayew focused on early AFCON 2023 qualification

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has called on his teammates to secure early qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as they prepare for a crucial double-header against Angola.

After an early exit from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Black Stars suffered a change in technical leadership, with Chris Hughton taking over from Otto Addo as head coach.

Hughton's first assignment is against Angola, and both games are important for Ghana's bid to secure qualification for next year's tournament in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars currently lead the table with four points, following a win over Madagascar and a draw with the Central African Republic. Angola, who also have four points, are second and keen to win both games against Ghana.

Andre Ayew is taking the games seriously and has had conversations with his teammates to ensure they are fully focused on the crucial fixtures.

The 33-year-old forward, who currently plays for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, has been a key player for the Black Stars, scoring 24 goals in a record 113 appearances for the national.

Ghana's clash against Angola promises to be a keenly contested encounter, with both teams seeking to take control of Group C. The Black Stars have a rich history in the Africa Cup of Nations, having won the tournament four times, with their last triumph coming in 1982.

As Ghana's captain, Ayew is well aware of the expectations of the team and is determined to lead his side to victory in both games this month. Ghana will host the first encounter on March 23 with the return leg in Luada four days later.

With Ayew's leadership and experience, the Black Stars will be hoping to secure two crucial victories against Angola and secure their place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.