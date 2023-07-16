Black Stars captain Andre Ayew honoured as baby boy is named after him in Dormaa

Black Stars Captain Andre Ayew was honoured with a special gesture after leading some of his teammates to play a ceremonial game in Dormaa Ahenkro organised by the BAC Group. It marked his first visit and participation in the region, leaving a lasting impression on the local community.

During his visit, Dormaahene Nana Agyeman Badu II, deeply moved by the historic occasion, made a heartfelt decision. He instructed that the first male child born at the Dormaa hospital the following day be named after Andre Ayew, as a mark of respect and admiration for the Black Stars captain.

True to the instructions, at 2:05 am on June 23rd, a baby boy was born to Mr Appiah Tuffuor, a teacher with the Ghana Education Service. The family joyfully agreed to honour Andre Ayew's legacy by naming their newborn son after him. Sunday, July 16 in Dormaa, a momentous ceremony took place, attracting a large gathering of community members.

In recognition of this significant event, Dormaahene Nana Agyeman Badu expressed his appreciation for Andre Ayew's exemplary leadership and character. As a token of their gratitude, the Dormaa Traditional Council presented an undisclosed amount of money to the family. Furthermore, they pledged to support the child's education until he reaches adulthood, ensuring he receives the necessary resources for a bright future.

Nana Agyeman Badu emphasised that this gesture serves as both a tribute to Andre Ayew and an invitation to other prominent individuals to visit and engage with the community of Dormaa Ahenkro. The event highlighted the deep respect and admiration the people of Dormaa have for Ayew, recognizing his influence as a role model and leader both on and off the field.

The naming ceremony serves as a lasting symbol of the connection between Andre Ayew and the Dormaa community, fostering a sense of unity and celebration. As the young child grows, he will carry the name of the Black Stars captain, symbolising the impact Ayew has had on the lives of those around him.