Black Stars captain Andre Ayew insists Ghana football making progress 

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has spoken out in defence of Ghana football and rejected claims of its decline, while also expressing his unwavering support for the domestic league.

Despite concerns raised by some Ghanaians about the state of football in the country, Ayew firmly believes that Ghana football is making progress and called upon his fellow countrymen to continue their love and support for the sport.

"I have always, not from today, since I was a kid, been a fan of our Premier League. It is a league I personally admire because when I was a kid, I dreamt of playing in the Premier League," Ayew shared passionately, endorsing the Ghana Premier League.

Ayew further highlighted the positive developments in Ghanaian football, particularly the improved accessibility for fans. "I think Ghana football is progressing, we are able to watch the games on phones live. I’m able to watch RTU, that’s another important club for me. I’m personally able to follow what’s happening in our football and that is great," he explained.

Being an active player himself, Ayew stressed the significance of this progress in infrastructure and accessibility for local players. "It helps the local players to also profile themselves. So for me, I think the league has progressed and the infrastructure around it is progressing, and I hope that it continues like that," Ayew added optimistically.

Ayew's endorsement of the Ghana Premier League is seen as a tremendous boost for domestic competition, which has faced challenges in attracting significant attention in recent years. His words are expected to inspire renewed interest and support for the local football scene.

As the most capped player for the Black Stars, Ayew's opinion carries weight and influence. Currently a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest, his backing is a testament to his belief in the potential of Ghanaian football and the importance of nurturing talent within the country.