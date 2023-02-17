Black Stars captain Andre Ayew makes cash donation to former Ghana U20 coach Sellas Tetteh

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has come to the aid of former youth team coach Sellas Tetteh.

The Black Stars skipper made a generous cash donation to the ailing ex-Ghana U20 coach at his residence in Accra.

The undisclosed amount of money was handed to the FIFA U20 World Cup winning coach on behalf of Ayew, by his mother Maha Ayew and publicist Fiifi Tackie.

Tetteh's deteriorating health came to the public eye after he granted an interview with local media.

The 2009 Ghana U20 coach revealed that he is yet to receive the money promised him after winning the World Cup in Egypt.

Ayew, who was captain of the team that won the tournament in North Africa, quickly reacted to by attending to the needs of the veteran coach.

The former Liberty Professional coach and technical director is revered for unearthing several of Ghana's top talents.

Tetteh has been in and out of hospital in the last few years.