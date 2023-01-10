Black Stars captain Andre Ayew ready for first game of new year

Al Sadd forward Andre Ayew is ready for his first game of the new year and is confident of making a strong impression against Al-Duhail.

The 33-year-old is confident of starting the year on a high note by playing a key role for Al Sadd, who need a win to get back on track after losing two consecutive games in 2022.

Ayew has looked sharp in practise, sharing positive vibes with teammates and focusing on securing three points, which could propel Al Sadd to fifth place on the table.

The Qatari champions struggled last year and must regroup to compete for the league title with the club expected to count heavily on the Ghanaian.

Ayew is eager to reprise his starring role from last season when he scored 15 goals to help Al Sadd win the championship.

The Black Stars captain has only scored two league goals this season, and that has coincided with Al Sadd's struggles in the Qatar Stars League.

Ayew understands that he is the main man and that people at the club look up to him to create magic, and he is ready to answer that call once more, as he has done so many times in his illustrious career.

Al Sadd are currently nine points behind the leaders and know they can't afford to lose points starting this week.