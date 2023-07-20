Black Stars captain Andre Ayew remains active in Ghana while considering next move

Ghana Andre Ayew, is carefully considering his next move after parting ways with Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

Despite receiving multiple offers, the 33-year-old forward is taking his time to make the best decision for his future club.

In the meantime, Ayew has been actively training and keeping himself in top shape by participating in friendly matches.

On Wednesday, he showcased his skills in a star-studded local game at Nania Park in Legon, where he scored a brilliant goal.

Playing alongside Ayew were other notable names, including the experienced former Ghana international and Champions League winner, Sulley Muntari, as well as his brother Muniru Sulley.

The match also featured talents like Mubarak Wakaso, Afriyie Acquah, and Rodney Appiah, son of the legendary Stephen Appiah.

Spectators were treated to a display of artistry and precision by Sulley Muntari, leaving them in awe of the 38-year-old midfielder's abilities.

While Muntari's performance sparked discussions about his potential return to club football, the spotlight remained on Ayew, who once again demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess.

Netting the first goal for his team, Ayew showcased his trademark finesse and determination on the field, reaffirming his status as a top-class player.

It was a moment of pure excitement for the fans, as they cheered on the iconic Black Stars captain.

The first half saw another brilliant goal, this time courtesy of former Liberty Professionals and Hearts of Oak striker, Bernard Arthur, who extended the lead to 2-0.

But the opponents weren't ready to back down, and they rallied in the second half, scoring a beautiful free-kick to reduce the deficit.

With the game heating up, Ayew's team faced some tough challenges, and a momentary lapse in concentration allowed the opponents to equalize, making it a thrilling 2-2.