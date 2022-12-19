 Black Stars captain Andre Ayew showed massive love on his birthday

Andre Ayew was shown massive love as he celebrated his 33rd birthday on Saturday, December 17.

Several people, including top celebrities like Davido and Stonebwoy, sent their best wishes to the Black Stars captain.

Given his recent penalty miss, which resulted in Ghana's early exit, he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of love.

Ghanaians put the miss aside and celebrated their icon, who has risen to the occasion several times in Ghana shirt.

Andre Ayew has turned his attention to club football after the World Cup. He has been training with Al Sadd ahead of the Qatar Stars League season's resumption.

Ayew got Ghana’s first goal in the 2022 World Cup finals. He charged into the box and made the necessary connection to score in the 3-2 loss.

Unfortunately, his penalty miss in the final group game cost Ghana the chance to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.

The 32-year-old apologised and received widespread support from Ghanaians. He appears to have recovered and is now focused on finishing the year strong.

Andre Ayew is still looking for his 200th career goal after scoring 175 in a stellar career.

In November, he became Ghana's most capped player, as well as the third Ghanaian to score in multiple World Cup finals.