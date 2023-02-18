Black Stars captain Andre Ayew 'totally devastated' following Christian Atsu's death

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is feeling "totally devastated" after receiving the news of Christian Atsu's passing.

Atsu was discovered deceased under debris on Saturday morning in the aftermath of the destructive earthquake that hit Turkey.

"I’m totally devastated!," Ayew said.

"Christian was a good and genuine guy, a selfless individual who put smiles on our faces and the many people who encountered him. This has really hit me because this was not what I was hoping for. My prayer was that you would be found; but certainly not this way."

"For all the moments we shared and the support we gave each other, I will forever miss you. May Allah keep you my brother Christian."

"My deepest condolences to Marie-Claire, the kids, your family and loved ones. Fare thee well Champ!"

"Rest in Peace my brother Christian Atsu."

Atsu had been trapped under rubble for over 11 days before his passing, with the earthquake claiming the lives of over 45,000 people.

The Ghanaian had recently scored his first goal for Hatayaspor just hours before the natural disaster struck.

During his career, Atsu played 65 matches for Ghana, scoring nine goals. Two of his most famous goals came in the 2014 World Cup qualifier against Egypt and in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, quarter-finals clash against Guinea, where he scored an absolutely breathtaking goal.