Black Stars captain Andre Ayew turns 34, Ghanaians celebrate his legacy

Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate the 34th birthday of Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew.

Ayew, who was born on December 17, 1988, has been a key figure in Ghanaian football for over a decade, representing the country at various international tournaments including the World Cup and the African Cup of Nations.

Ayew started playing for Ghana at just 18 years old and has gone on to make numerous appearances for the national team. He holds the record for the most appearances for Ghana, currently standing at 115 matches, and has scored 24 goals for the Black Stars.

Before becoming a regular for the Black Stars, Ayew captained the U-20 team, Black Satellites, to clinch the double by winning the African Youth Championship and becoming the first African country to win the U-20 World Cup, beating Brazil in the final.

Ayew is Ghana's all-time top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations with 10 goals. He has played in three FIFA World Cups (2010, 2014, and 2022) and seven Africa Cup of Nations (2008, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2021), helping Ghana finish runners-up in 2010 and 2015, and was named the top goalscorer at the latter tournament.

As captain of the Black Stars, Ayew has led the team to several victories and is poised to lead the country to end their long title drought by claiming the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will kick off on January 13, 2024, in Ivory Coast.

Ghanaians have praised Ayew for his leadership skills, work rate, and dedication to the national team.

Many have taken to Twitter to wish him a happy birthday and express their appreciation for his contributions to Ghanaian football.

🇬🇭 Happy Birthday to Ghana’s legendary player, record-holder, and AFCON top scorer, Andre Ayew! 🎂⚽️pic.twitter.com/PvBHomXcFz — Ibrahim Sannie Daara (@SannieDaara) December 17, 2023

Time flies, but we can definitely say Andre Ayew has taken every opportunity and cemented his name as one of the best ever to wear the Ghana shirt. Happy 34th birthday to him🎉🎊pic.twitter.com/BZTzNwvQOC — Thierry Nyann 🇬🇭 (@nyannthierry) December 17, 2023

Barring any injury, Andre Ayew should make it to the AFCON next year and go ahead to equal the record for most AFCON’s played. He’s currently at 7 and the record is 8 (held by Rigobert Song and Ahmed Hassan) Also has the chance to equal Song’s record of 36 games. He’s at 34 pic.twitter.com/ec9AlI2mT6 — Ab The Hooligan (@AbeikuLytle) December 17, 2023