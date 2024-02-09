Black Stars captain Andre Ayew under fire from Ghanaian politician

Former Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North Constituency, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang, has sparked controversy by claiming that there are internal calls within the Black Stars squad for the removal of captain Andre Ayew.

Agyemang, who previously served as the board chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), says he has spoken to several current players who believe that Ayew's leadership is negatively affecting team dynamics.

In an interview on Kessben FM, Agyemang stated that certain players have expressed a desire to see Ayew replaced, believing that this would improve the team's performance.

He emphasised that the players see Ayew's continued presence as detrimental to team spirit and unity.

"Some of the seasoned players, in particular, are seen as detrimental to team spirit and should be replaced. Their continued presence is perceived to hinder cohesion and unity within the team. Dede Ayew should step down from his role in the Black Stars. Introducing new talent could potentially elevate the team's performance," Agyemang said.

"He no longer wields improvement on the team and his presence brings a lot of issues. Most of the players feel he doesn’t help with their cohesion so they want him gone. I talk to a lot of the players."

Agyemang added that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) needs to appoint a coach who has a deep understanding of Ghanaian and African football, as well as player dynamics.

He believes that such a coach would be able to identify and address any issues that may be affecting the team's performance.

The GFA is currently in the process of selecting a new coach for the Black Stars following the dismissal of Chris Hughton after Ghana's shock first-round exit from AFCON 2023.