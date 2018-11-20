Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan denies meeting with Ghana president Akufo-Addo, fires GHANASoccernet

Asamoah Ghana has denied a meeting with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, launching a tetchy social media fight with GHANAsoccernet.com

The 32-year-old, together with Andre Ayew are billed to hold a meeting with the Ghanaian leader on Tuesday.

Circling media reports claimed the meeting is aimed at ironing out the differences and seeming tension between the two players.

But Gyan, who play for Kayserispor, has been ruffled by the news, launching tirade at Ghana’a leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com

The meeting is expected to take place at the Jubilee House in Accra at 14:00 GMT and will touch on several issues including the perceived captaincy row which has rocked the team.

It appears the continuous talk of the captaincy row has irked the country's all-time leading scorer, who has continuously attacked GHANASoccernet.

The former Sunderland hitman has been on a crusade against GHANASoccernet.com over negative reportage claims against him in recent times.

Gyan has used several unprintable words on a portal which has been at the forefront of highlighting his positives for the past 12 years.

The Ghanaian leader is determined to smoke the seeming tension between the two players and their allies over continuous banter over the leadership of the national team.

Both Gyan and Andre have consistently brushed aside claims of power struggle in the team, but reports of disquiet between the two is just refusing to wash away.

Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer, took the armband from Stephen Appiah.

But his reign has been punctuated with controversy amid claims Andre Ayew has been undermining him in the team.

It is widely feared the tension between the two players could derail the team’s chances of ending a 36-year wait for an African title in Cameroon 2019.