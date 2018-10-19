Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan laments over unfair treatment from Ghanaians

Kayserispor forward Asamoah Gyan says he deserves some respect from Ghanaians following his achievements with the Black Stars.

Gyan, who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with an impressive record of 51 goals from 105 games, has been faced with opprobrium since making his debut for the team in 2003.

The 32-year-old was recently chastised after earning a recall back into the team for the double header 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Several pundits believe the former Sunderland hitman did not deserve the call-up after struggling to churn out regular playing time at club level.

"I deserve some respect for what I have done for the national team. Any player outside who has my kind of record will be held shoulder high but I don't get that treatment here in Ghana and it's sad," Gyan told Sintim Koree on Zylofon Sports.

"Nobody has sacrificed more than me in the national team."

Gyan has featured in every AFCON for Ghana since 2008.